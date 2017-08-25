Akron teens in police custody after FedEx driver's video goes viral

Three teens are in custody tonight after a FedEx worker posted a video on Facebook catching them committing crimes in Akron.

A FedEx driver told Akron Police he saw the teens ride off with a package he had just delivered.

"Here's a FedEx driver basically out doing his job delivering packages to people's houses. He sees three kids on bicycles go up to the porch and leave with the package he had just delivered. His first reaction was to follow them but then his most important reaction was to take out his cell phone and actually videotape the kids as they were leaving, riding their bikes away," said Lieutenant Rick Edwards, Public Information Officer for the Akron Police Department.

In addition to package thefts, police say there have been several bikes and ATVs stolen, and burglaries in the Firestone Park neighborhood.

Jim Cool says he's one of the victims. He's the man seen on camera with the teens. He says he had no idea what they were into.

"I'm filling up a tire on a stolen bicycle so they can get away with a stolen FedEx package, which is just mind-boggling to me," he said.

He also says later that night, the teens came back, broke into his garage and stole bikes.

"You can't take from people that work as hard as I do for stuff. those bikes that they took actually belong to my grandchildren, bought for them to enjoy. I hope that APD handles this the correct way and doesn't give them a slap on the wrist to go back out and do it again,"he said.

"We're looking at a half-dozen crimes that we think these kids are responsible for. so who knows, there could be some other victims and they just didn't call the police," said Lieutenant Edwards.

The FedEx Driver told Cleveland 19 News he could not comment on camera about the video.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.