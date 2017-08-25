Isaiah Thomas "emotionally...wounded" by move to Cleveland; Kyrie irving remains mum -- why?

In what will likely breed more controversy in an already dramatic trade deal, Isaiah Thomas reportedly aired his feelings on the move with hall of famer Isiah Thomas.

In an interview with MMA Hour in Las Vegas Friday, Isiah Thomas said the freshly traded all-star guard was "emotionally ... wounded," adding:

"From a basketball standpoint, he and Kyrie Irving, this will be great for both of them," Isiah Thomas said. "Both will do well. But it really was like a punch in the gut because it came out of nowhere. Kyrie was expecting a trade, he was prepared for it. And talking to Isaiah the other night, now he's scrambling, trying to find out where his kids are going to go to school, trying to find a place to live. And it was just so unexpected for him."

Now we've heard from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and Thomas, but nothing from Kyrie irving.

Question is: why?

The silence is irregular as players usually offer boilerplate remarks, which involve thanking the team they're departing and looking ahead to future achievements with the next organization.

Here's what others have said so far about the trade, which, apart from Thomas, has led to the acquisition of Celtic's center Ante Zizic, forward Joe Crowder, as well as a 2018 Brooklyn Nets pick:

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

Ainge has never been afraid to make bold moves, and he made another one last night.https://t.co/KKuzzWoZKp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 23, 2017

