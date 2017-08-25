African American Male Wellness Walk could save lives

For some reason, men don't like to go to the doctors. That is often a bad decision.

The second-annual African American Wellness Walk is designed to to remove some of the fear of getting checked out because some excuses for not knowing your numbers by not going to the doctor can be real killers. For men, especially African-American men, it doesn't have to end up badly if you take control of your health.

Staying away could cost you your life. Does this sound familiar?

"I know my own father, I lost him last year due to complications of diabetes. He went to the doctors but he simply didn't manage it as well as he possibly could."

Byron Calhoun is in the funeral business. He knows better than most how fleeting life is. He says stay on top of your health.

"Once we do go and find out what's going on with us we can make life-style modifications. Start exercising, modify our diets and prolong our lives and be here for our families who want to see us around."

Austin Whitlow, who was visiting the Calhoun Funeral home to see a friend, is on the right track.

"Diets are pretty poor. I don't know if that inherent or what. We need more supermarkets that cater to healthy living."

"One of the things that's so very important is to get yourself checked out, to get screened, to know your numbers, know what your blood pressure is, to know what your glucose is, to know if you have colon cancer, to know if you have any kind of cancer, to know if you have heart disease. The bottom line is you have to be in the know if you want to live.

The African American Male Wellness Walk takes place Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wade Oval. Cleveland 19's Harry Boomer is going to be one of the Masters of Ceremony. There will be dozens of free screenings, plus food and music. Everybody is welcome, wives bring your husbands, fathers bring your sons and brothers bring your brothers. Get checked out, your life could depend on it.

