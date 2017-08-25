Report: Josh Gordon attended rehab in bid for NFL reinstatement

According to informaiton obtained by Bleacher Report, ex-Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is making a run for reinstatement to the NFL. (Source: WOIO)

Josh Gordon, the beleaguered ex-Cleveland Browns wide receiver is back in the headlines as he attempts to salvage his once promising NFL career.

According to sources, Jason Cole of Bleacher Report obtained information that Gordon recently went to rehab in cooperation with the NFL in the hopes of getting reinstated with the league.

If the report is accurate, it would mark roughly the fourth time Gordon has undergone rehab to battle drug issues, namely with marijuana abuse.

His last known stint in rehab came last September when he left the Browns in the middle of a conditional reinstatement.

Gordon derailed his career when he tested positive multiple times for marijuana, and was subsequently suspended for several games through the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

If league commissioner Roger Goodell were to reverse Gordon's indefinite ban and reinstate him, the Browns could opt to put him on the roster for two more seasons.

