Ohio emergency crews and volunteers arrive in Texas to help during Hurricane Harvey

Emergency crews with Ohio Task Force 1 are in San Antonio, Texas after driving across the country all day Friday.

Members are trained in swift water rescue and may be moved throughout the area depending on where they are most needed.

Ohio Task Force 1 is made up of emergency personnel, including firefighters and police from across the state.

About 50 members of the group were activated by FEMA to head to Texas.

The task force took off around 3 a.m. Friday from Dayton.

14 vehicles drove in the team convoy, and they left with state police escorts.

Members specialize in urban search and rescue.

Their last big trip was to North Carolina after they responded to flooding from Hurricane Matthew last year.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are also on their way to Texas.

Eight volunteers with the Red Cross are heading to San Antonio and Houston to help people who have been evacuated from the disaster zone.

They're providing food, water, shelter and any other supplies that are needed.

Volunteers are making the 1,400-mile, 21-hour drive, and bringing disaster relief supplies with them.

Bulk supplies have already been shipped to Texas.

Many volunteers also went to North Carolina to help after Hurricane Matthew last year.

Mike Parks is with the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio. He says their volunteers are always a welcome sight.

“People know that we're here to help. And the Red Cross volunteers and staff care. And that is really what we bring. We bring care and comfort and try to prevent as much suffering that we possibly can. So I think that's what people see, and they also see a sense of hope. Because they know we're going to do whatever we can to care for their most basic needs at the time when they're most vulnerable,” he said.

The Red Cross depends on donations to help in emergencies like this.

They say that's the most immediate way you can help. They are also always looking for volunteers.

