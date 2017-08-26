Report: Cavs want more in the Kyrie Irving trade

The trade sends Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. (Source: WOIO)

It looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers want more in the Kyrie Irving trade. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made the latest report on Saturday night.

Wojnarowski said Cleveland is seeking further compensation before finalizing the trade with the Celtics.

Story posting soon on ESPN: After Thomas physical, Cavs planning to seek further compensation before finalizing Irving trade to Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017





Wojnarowski reports Thomas had some issues with a physical examination with the Cavs. Thomas missed a portion of the 2017 NBA Playoffs with a hip injury.

Wojnarowski said in the ESPN.com article Cleveland can still veto the trade, they have until Thursday. The Celtics and Cavs will meet on Aug. 26 to talk about the latest details with the trade.

