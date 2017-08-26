Report: Kyrie Irving may end up playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season

The trade sends Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. (Source: WOIO)

Kyrie Irving may actually start the 2017-18 NBA season playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The initial trade sends Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Thomas had some issues with a physical examination with the Cavs. Thomas missed a portion of the 2017 NBA Playoffs with a hip injury.

Wojnarowski said in the ESPN.com article Cleveland can still veto the trade, they have until Thursday. The Celtics and Cavs will meet on Aug. 26 to talk about the latest details with the trade.

