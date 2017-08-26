North Olmsted church collecting disaster relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey

A North Olmsted church is collecting disaster relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey. In 2016 the Columbia Road Baptist Church sent supplies to victims of Hurricane Matthew and victims of the West Virginia flooding.

The church also sent water to Flint, Mich. residents. Supplies can be dropped off at 4116 Columbia Road in North Olmsted.

List of supplies needed:

Monetary Donations

Food

Water

Personal Hygiene

Baby Items

Health Items

Online donations can be made here.

