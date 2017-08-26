Teen in custody dies inside Akron police vehicle

A teenager died Friday night in the back of an Akron police vehicle.

Police said on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. officers responded to the 2200 block of 10th Street after a report of an armed robbery. A 41-year-old woman and 36-year-old man told investigators three men approached them while they were sitting in their van.

The victims told police the men produced a handgun and demanded money. Akron police said all three suspects fled on foot once they took property from the victims.

Officers went to a house on 7th Street where the owner allowed police access to the home, all three suspects were apprehended and placed in separate police vehicles.

Police said a shot was heard and officers rushed to the police vehicle occupied by a 17-year-old suspect. Investigators entered the vehicle. Police said they found the 17-year-old mortally wounded, a gun was next to him.

Akron police said the the identity of the teenager will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office. Two 18-year-olds were charged with aggravated robbery. Matthew Allen and Anthony Criss are currently in the Summit County Jail pending their arraignments.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.