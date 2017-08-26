FBI looking for suspects accused of robbing a U.S. Bank in Cleveland

The FBI said the suspects threatened to kill the tellers, the teller complied with their demands. (Source WOIO)

Investigators said around 11 a.m. on Aug 26 two men armed with handguns entered the bank on the 13100 block of Shaker Square making verbal demands for money. (Source WOIO)

The FBI is looking for the men accused of robbing a U.S. Bank in Cleveland. (Source WOIO)

The FBI is looking for the men accused of robbing a U.S. Bank in Cleveland.

Investigators said around 11 a.m. on Aug. 26 two men armed with handguns entered the bank on the 13100 block of Shaker Square making verbal demands for money.

The FBI said the suspects threatened to kill the tellers. The teller complied with their demands.

Both suspects were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with bandanas covering their faces. The suspects were described as 20 to 30-years-old , 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7. Witnesses told investigators they saw a third man as a get-a-way driver.

The FBI said the men were aggressive and are considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is asking for help from the public to help them identify the suspects. Investigators said the suspects may be responsible or linked to another bank robbery earlier in the week.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the people responsible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.