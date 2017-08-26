Cleveland banker to fight for World Title - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland banker to fight for World Title

Posted by Tony Zarrella, Sports Director
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Antonio Nieves is not your ordinary boxer. Sure he jogs early in the morning and trains twice a day but he’s also a full-time banker at PNC Bank on Lorain Road in Cleveland.

Nieves is on leave from his bank job, getting ready for his fight Sept. 9 vs WBO Super Flyweight Champion Naoya Inoue in Carson, California.

Nieves is 17-1-2 with nine knockouts. He’s 30-years-old and turned pro in 2012.

Inoue, from Japan, is 13-0 with 11 knockouts.

