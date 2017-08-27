Parma man waits for updates from daughter living in Hurricane Harvey's path

Tom Reppucci of Parma is keeping a close eye on every news report he sees from areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.



His daughter, Heidi lives in the Houston area. She sent Reppucci a picture of flooding in the development where she lives.



"Her street is okay, but some of the streets in the development are all flooded, all the way up to the doors of the truck, a truck on the side street there," Reppucci said.



Heidi is a nurse at a local hospital where right now she and other staff have been on lockdown for a couple of days.



"The parking lot is starting to get flooded. She said the other day the power went out. The hospital is working on generators right now," added Reppucci.



Heidi's three-year-old son is staying with his grandparents while his mom works. In her latest text, Reppucci's daughter said it wasn't clear when she may be able to leave the hospital and go home.



This is what the text Reppucci received said:



"They are re-evaluating out every day with all the flooding throughout Houston. I don't think I will be out for a couple more days since they are expecting more rain."



For now, Reppucci says there's not much he can do except stay close to his phone.



"There's nothing anyone can do but pray for everybody," said Reppucci.

