Parents of vision-impaired child want to help others

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio couple who made a "visual bucket list" for their visually impaired daughter and traveled with her to Rome to meet Pope Francis last year hope to help other children through a new foundation.

Steve and Christine Myers say they want to provide similar experiences for children with visual impairments like their daughter, Lizzy. The Mansfield News Journal reports (http://ohne.ws/2xyTNAa ) they've established the Visual Bucket List Foundation and have applied for nonprofit status.

The Myers haven't told Lizzy about her rare genetic condition called Usher Syndrome Type 2A. The condition is characterized by hearing loss and progressive vision loss beginning in childhood that typically leads to blindness.

The Myers say their first goal is to raise $10,000 for a 7-year-old classmate of Lizzy with a visual impairment.

