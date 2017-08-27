Statue of American Revolution soldier vandalized

BUCYRUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in a northern Ohio county say someone has removed the head from a statue of a soldier who fought in the American Revolution.

The statue of Col. William Crawford stands in a niche outside the county courthouse in Bucyrus, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland. The county was named for the American soldier who also fought in the French and Indian War.

The county prosecutor says the vandalism reported Friday apparently happened in the past week. County Sheriff Scott Kent says investigators are reviewing video of the area.

County authorities have noted that Crawford died decades before the Civil War.

Confederate statues have been targeted in the weeks following a white-nationalist rally protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Information from: Telegraph-Forum, http://www.bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.