Cleveland Browns announce DeShone Kizer as the starting quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have announced rookie DeShone Kizer as the starting quarterback for the team. The Browns selected Kizer in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft

In three preseason games with the Browns he has thrown for 351 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Head coach Hue Jackson does not know who will be the backup quarterback at the start of the season.

"DeShone is our starting quarterback. He has earned the right to play through his preparation. He has established a work ethic that I think has earned the respect of his teammates," Jackson said.

Jackson knows Kizer still has some things to work on.

"He is going to learn a lot and gain a lot of experience, and the only way you get that is by playing. We are all excited about that,” Jackson said.

The coach adds Kizer put the team in good situations against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson said his pocket presence stands out.

"I thought that he did a good job of redirecting protections and managing that part of it extremely well," Jackson said.

The Browns first game of the regular season is on Sept. 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The last preseason game for the Browns is against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 31.

