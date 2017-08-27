Akron Mayor requests and receives resignation of city police chief

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief James Nice. (Source WOIO)

The mayor will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Akron Police Department Roll Call Room to discuss the situation.

Nice was sworn in as the 15th Chief of the Akron Police Department on June 3, 2011. This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

