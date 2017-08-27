Sign honoring Trooper Velez is missing from I-90

An Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson said a sign honoring Trooper Kenny Velez is missing from Interstate 90. (Source WOIO)

An Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson said a sign honoring Trooper Kenny Velez is missing from Interstate 90. The sign has been missing since Aug. 18.

Velez died in September of 2016 following a traffic crash near Lakewood. The crash occurred on Interstate 90 near mile post 164. He was conducting traffic enforcement when he was struck outside of his patrol car.

ODOT said there is no proof the sign was stolen. ODOT has ordered a replacement sign. It should take 7 to 10 days to get the replacement sign.

