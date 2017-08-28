WATCH LIVE: SWAT team responds to standoff situation with armed suspect in Maple Heights

The SWAT team responded to a standoff situation at a Maple Heights home early Monday morning after two women were assaulted by an armed man.

According to Maple Heights police, officers were called to a residence near Thomas Street and Raymond Street after receiving reports of assaults on two women. Police say one of the women was pistol-whipped.

When police arrived, the two women were able to escape from the home, but a 6-year-old boy was still inside. Officers tried to get the armed suspect out of the home peacefully, but he refused.

Eventually, the boy was able to get out of the home through a window, but police are still assessing the situation. The suspect has numerous warrants against him.

Officers asks that people stay away from the area.

This story will be updated.

