Bomb squad investigating suspicious package at W. 117 RTA station

The W. 117 Red Line RTA station was closed while police and transit officials investigated a suspicious package during the Monday morning rush hours.

According to RTA, the Cleveland bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was found near the entrance to the West 117th rapid station. The incident was first reported at approximately 6 a.m.

Transit police were initially handling the situation, but Cleveland police took over the investigation.

During the police activity, trains bypassed the station. Additional buses were sent to the station to assist commuters.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Due to this, bomb squad on scene and RTA CLOSURE at W. 117th St. station. Use 66 R buses! pic.twitter.com/pJZDtaGuUD — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) August 28, 2017

As of 7:15 a.m., the station remained closed and police were still assessing the situation.

This story will be updated.

