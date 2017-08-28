'Suspicious' coffee can cleared, W. 117 RTA station reopened after bomb squad investigation

The W. 117 Red Line RTA station has reopened after an earlier suspicious package investigation that impacted the Monday morning rush hours.

According to RTA, the Cleveland bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was found near the entrance to the West 117th Street RTA station. The incident was first reported before 6 a.m.

Transit police were initially handling the situation, but Cleveland police took over the investigation. A bomb squad robot was used for several hours to closely investigate the object.

During the police activity, trains bypassed the station. Additional buses were sent to the station to assist commuters.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Due to this, bomb squad on scene and RTA CLOSURE at W. 117th St. station. Use 66 R buses! pic.twitter.com/pJZDtaGuUD — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) August 28, 2017

At approximately 9:30 a.m., officials declared that the incident was not a threat and reopened the station. The item under investigation turned out to be a coffee can.

