Ohioans can help Hurricane Harvey victims devastated by flooding in Texas

Thousands of Texans have been impacted by the devastating floods brought on by Hurricane Harvey. Some areas in the Houston-area could face 50 inches of rain by the end of the storm.

.@DeMarcoReports is driving through the town of Dickinson, where he witnessed hundreds of dramatic rescues Sunday https://t.co/RMiwm7u3ME pic.twitter.com/i5Yzdub8TD — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2017

Brock Long, administrator with FEMA, expects 450,000 people to register for help as a result of the storm. Even though the effects from Harvey are not supposed to impact Northeast Ohio, there are still many ways locals can help the residents of Texas.

More than 1,800 people took shelter in American Red Cross shelters overnight in Texas and Louisiana. The Red Cross is seeking donations towards supplies. A financial donation that helps people affected by Hurricane Harvey can be made at redcross.org, by phone at 1-800-REDCROSS, or via text by sending the word "HARVEY" to 90999.

Dozens of first responders and Red Cross officials from Ohio traveled to Texas to assist with aid efforts. Red Cross sent 14 workers down south.

Awesome #Volunteers Sue and Furman are headed to Texas to help residents affected by #HurricanHarvey. Donate at https://t.co/AUU2rY3Um0 pic.twitter.com/EalVUt1Ihf — NEO Red Cross (@NEORedCross) August 26, 2017

Euclid Fire Department Capt. Chris Caimi is a member of the Ohio Task Force 1 team. They were activated by FEMA and dispatched to Houston to help rescue people from flooded homes. The team has already rescued several people.

The online marketplace Amazon and grocer Whole Foods are also contributing donations to hurricane relief. The companies will match cash donations of up to $1 million.

The Salvation Army is also accepting money and supply donations. The best way to donate through the organization is to call them directly.

Several local churches are helping in the disaster relief. A North Olmsted church is collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Additionally, the United Church of Christ is seeking volunteers for future projects, including making repairs to damaged homes.

