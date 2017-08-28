Houston received more rain in 72 hours than Cleveland in 9 months

The statistic is shocking: Houston has received just as much rain from Hurricane Harvey in 72 hours as Cleveland has in the past 9 months.

The brunt of Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Friday over Texas. Since then, approximately 32 inches of rain has come down on parts of Houston. According to the National Weather Service, Cleveland has received the same amount of rain in the past nine months!

A little perspective. Cleveland has received 31.95" of precip in the past 9 months. Areas in Houston have received that in just 72 hours. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 28, 2017

As of Monday morning, the rain is still pouring down in Texas. Some parts are facing an additional 25 inches as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.