Man murdered, female injured in early morning shooting on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight. Officers discovered a 45-year-old man and an unidentified woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were found in a car in the 17800 block of Olympia Road.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman's condition is not known at this time.

There have been no arrests made. The investigation is still underway.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.