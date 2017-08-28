Harvey by the numbers so far: How devastating is this hurricane?

A pedestrian crosses a street inundated by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Hurricane Harvey is turning into one of the worst natural disasters in Texas history when looking at the numbers and FEMA Administrator Brock Long said it's not over.

"This is a landmark event for Texas," said Long. "Texas has never seen an event like this."

It's still raining in Texas and will be for most of the week, which means the numbers that are out now will change.

"Every number we put out right now is going to change in 30 minutes," warned Long.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross

Hurricane Harvey by the numbers (so far):

Rain totals- 2 feet or more

Rain coming- Another 2 feet (some locations could see another 40-50 inches

Rain in gallons- 11 trillion gallons

Deaths- 6

Rescues- 2,000 (as of Sunday night)

People seeking shelter- 30,000

People who will see damage- 450,000

Damage estimates- $20 billion (Houston alone)

Annual Houston rainfall- 50 inches

Houston's rainfall in first two days of Harvey- 25 inches

Houston's predicted rain in next week- 25 inches

911 calls in Houston- 56,000 (a normal day sees 8,000)

County disaster declaration- 62 counties

Cleveland perspective

What would happen if Cleveland got the same amount of rain as Houston in just a few days? Watch below.

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.