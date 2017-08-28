LIVE: Akron mayor holds press conference following city police chief's resignation

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan asked for the Akron police chief's resignation on Sunday. Chief James Nice complied and stepped down from his position. Mayor Horrigan is expected to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the situation.

Mayor Horrigan's initial announcement did not explain the reasoning for the resignation request. Former Chief Nice was sworn in as the 15th Chief of the Akron Police Department on June 3, 2011.

Recently, the police department faced criticism after a 17-year-old committed suicide in the back of a police cruiser. Officers responded to an armed robbery complaint on Friday night. The teen suspect was placed in the back of a police cruiser. Moments later, a gunshot was heard from the back of the cop car. The 17-year-old was then found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have not confirmed if a pat-down was performed on the teen suspect before being placed in the back of the police car.

Maj. Kenneth Ball of the Akron Police Department has been appointed as provisional Chief of Police, according to a press release.

