Medical Examiner: Akron teen commits suicide in back of police cruiser

The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled Monday a 17-year-old boy committed suicide in the back of an Akron police cruiser.

The medical examiner says Xavier McMullen shot himself in the head.

This happened on Friday, August 25.

Akron police had responded to the 2200 block of 10th Street after a couple sitting in a van told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects.

The investigation led police to a home on 7th Street and the three suspects; including McMullen, were caught and placed in separate cruisers. Soon after, officers heard a shot and found McMullen dead in the back seat.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says a .45 caliber gun was found in the car. Horrigan also says six officers are involved in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Horrigan would not comment if officers usually pat down suspects.

The other two suspects, Matthew Allen, 18, and Anthony Criss, 18, are charged with aggravated robbery and remain locked up at the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.