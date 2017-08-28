Barberton court drops charges against man accused of exposing himself to kids

Charges against a man accused of exposing himself to children during a field trip were dismissed Monday in Barberton Municipal Court.

In September of 2016, Scott Wuensch -- a father from Grafton -- chaperoned students from Midview East Intermediate School to Camp Y-Noah in Clinton, Ohio, and afterward, was accused of exposing himself and making offensive gestures toward students' private parts and presenting obscene material to the kids.

Students were interviewed about the alleged incident this past January, leading to misdemeanor charges of public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and disorderly conduct against Wuensch.

Midview school officials, at the time, said Wuensch had been cleared via background checks prior to the field trip, and was not a school employee.

