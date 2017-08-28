Akron man charged with killiing his wife pleads guilty to mansla - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron man charged with killiing his wife pleads guilty to manslaughter

Summit County prosecutors announced Monday that Donald Alexander, 52, of Akron, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On the morning of February 24, Alexander shot and killed 37-year-old Shannon Meyer at the couple's Akron home following an argument, according to police.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek-Oldfield is scheduled to sentence Alexander on September 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

