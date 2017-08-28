Akron man charged with killing his wife pleads guilty to manslaughter

Donald Alexander, 52, of Akron, has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter. (Source: WOIO)

Summit County prosecutors announced Monday that Donald Alexander, 52, of Akron, pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On the morning of February 24, Alexander shot and killed 37-year-old Shannon Meyer at the couple's Akron home following an argument, according to police.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek-Oldfield is scheduled to sentence Alexander on September 29, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

