Coast Guard searches overnight for missing fishermen in Lake Erie

The boaters were in a boat similar to the one pictured (Source: WOIO)

The Coast Guard and local law enforcement agencies are searching for two missing fishermen in Lake Erie who did not return to the Edgewater marina Monday night.

According to the Coast Guard, a call came in at around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening from the daughter of one of the missing fishermen. She said that her father's vehicle was still parked at the marina, but the boaters did not return or check in. The daughter tried calling her father's phone several times, but the calls went straight to voicemail.

The two boaters were last seen on a 22-foot white Starcraft boat with green trim.

The Coast Guard launched a response boat, an airplane, and a helicopter to assist with the search. Officers from the Cleveland Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources are also assisting with the search.

