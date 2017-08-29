Overnight fire badly damages two west side Cleveland homes

An early morning blaze badly damaged two west side homes Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 3100 block of West 48th Street around 3:15 a.m. for two homes on fire. The fire started in a occupied home and spread to a nearby vacant house.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire, according to the Cleveland Fire Department. Firefighters said they were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

