Shooter targets state trooper's car, 3 different Bureau of Motor Vehicle locations

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a string of overnight shootings that targeted a state trooper's vehicle and three separate Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle examination stations in two counties.

According to the OSHP, troopers were notified just after midnight that the windows at the BMV located at 650 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls were shot out. As one of the investigating troopers was preparing to respond from the Canton patrol post, he noticed his patrol car windshield and grill were shot while parked at the station.

The OSHP contacted the Stark County Sheriff's Office to inform them of the investigation. The sheriff's office then confirmed to OSHP that they were investigating a similar incident. The windows at the North Canton BMV location at 3195 Whitewood Street were also shot out.

As the investigation continued, state troopers were later told about the third BMV location with windows that were damaged by gunfire. According to the OSHP, the Barberton BMV located on 175th Street SE were shot out.

The highway patrol and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating together with the continuing investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.