Parma barbershop collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Mario's Barber Shop in Parma is working to fill a 24-foot box truck with supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The owner, Mario Innocenzi, said the devastation in Texas is unimaginable and Northeast Ohioans have shown tremendous generosity during crisis situations.

Innocenzi kicked off a donation drive Tuesday morning at his shop, which is located at 7526 Broadview Road in the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center.

He's looking to collect non-perishable food, water, baby wipes, diapers, toiletries, medical supplies and pet food. Donations can be dropped at the barber shop from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. The business will also be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A GoFundMe account has been setup to support transportation costs.

Innocenzi plans to drive the truck to the Houston, Texas area once federal officials give the all clear to travel to damaged areas. He's partnered with a church that will work to distribute the items to those in need.

This isn't the first time Innocenzi has rallied the community to support those in need. Last year, he held a donation drive to support people affected by the deadly wildfire in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. For that mission trip, the community helped Innocenzi fill a 15-foot box truck.

