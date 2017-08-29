Ohio state troopers haul in $60,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated 22 pounds of high-grade marijuana and prescription pills during a traffic stop in Summit County.

According to the OSHP, troopers pulled over a 2001 Chevrolet Impala on the Ohio Turnpike for a turn signal violation.

Troopers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle's trunk. During a search, 22 pounds of pot and miscellaneous prescriiption pills were found inside of the car. The drugs are estimated to have a value of approximately $60,000.

The driver, Aaron Douglas Chan Wong, 39, of Akron, and passenger, Joshua E. Houston, 37, of Massillon were taken to the Summit County Jail. They are facing felonious charges for possession and trafficking of marijuana.

