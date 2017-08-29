15 Northeast Ohio Red Cross volunteers headed to Houston

The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio says 20,000 people stayed in shelters Sunday night. So far they have sent 15 volunteers from Northeast Ohio to Texas.

Those volunteers were originally headed towards Houston, but have been redirected to Austin and Baton Rouge for their own safety until the weather calms a bit so they can get into neighborhoods.

They expect they will need to send volunteers from our area to Texas for months to come, meaning there is going to be a great need for your help both in Texas, and here at home.

“We would encourage at this time the best way we can help is with resources. The resources we provide are people, and if you can't volunteer your time, we certainly hope you can support us financially,” said Timothy O'Tool, Regional Disaster Officer Red Cross.

If you are interested in volunteering, you have to go through training, and deployment is about 2-3 weeks.

If you want to donate money to the Red Cross it's as easy as texting Harvey to 90999.

