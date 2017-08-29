Report: Cleveland Browns trying to trade cornerback Joe Haden

The Cleveland Browns are "aggressively" trying to trade veteran cornerback Joe Haden, according to a new CBS Sports report.

Haden, 28, signed a five-year contract in May 2014 worth $67.5 million. According to the report, the Browns are "motivated to move his contract."

Haden is listed as the No. 1 left cornerback on the Browns depth chart, with Jamar Taylor, Jason McCourty, and Briean Boddy-Calhoun listed as the others.

He was drafted as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and has played his entire career in Cleveland. He made two Pro Bowl appearances, but has recently been sidelined with a string of injuries. Over the past two seasons, Haden missed 14 total games, including 11 games in the 2015 season.

