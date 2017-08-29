President Trump arrives in Texas to survey Hurricane Harvey damage

President Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump and others arrived in Texas on Tuesday to see the area's damage and recovery efforts.

The president is scheduled to receive briefings in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is then expected to meet with state officials to see what additional resources may be needed.

Hurricane Harvey is President Trump's first natural disaster during his presidency. He has promised to provide immediate federal support to help the Gulf Coast region. During remarks on Monday, he also added that he plans to visit Louisiana after the storm moves out of the area.

