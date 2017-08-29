Hispanic parish celebrates in advance of Bishop Perez's installation

Bishop Nelson Perez will be installed as the eleventh Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

On Tuesday Sept. 5, Bishop Nelson Perez will be installed as the eleventh Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.

It is a development that brings joy to members of Capilla del Sagrado Corazon Church in Lorain. The bells rung joyously before the morning service.

It is a largely Hispanic congregation. Joy could be felt among parishioners as well as in the hymn "I will praise the lord."

The service was completely in Spanish, Eva Lozano is the cantor. She says the announcement gave her goose bumps and is eager for Perez' leadership "I ask that the Lord may continue to bless him and to continue to lead him so he can lead us. Nice to hear it in our own language too which is wonderful."

Parishioner Carmen Rivera added: "I was ecstatic. It's nice, any Bishop to come but to be Hispanic it's a plus for our culture for our community, especially for the new ones coming in and members coming that don't speak English."

Father Bill Thaden met Bishop Perez at the Cathedral after he was introduced. He had a special message for his flock the following Sunday: "I had met him and he's just a wonderful man, so they were clapping and happy and they were just overjoyed. I thought it had to be a good thing for certainly the community I'm serving. To see someone that looks like them in the position of Bishop in the Diocese."

Even ahead of his installation Bishop Perez is honoring Capilla del Sagrado Corazon. The choir will play at the installation. After hearing their Spanish flair to music they are sure to make the new Bishop feel right at home.

