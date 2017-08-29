Cleveland police identify Lyft driver shot and killed

Mourice Foster, Sr. was shot and killed while working as a Lyft driver. (Source: Facebook)

The Lyft driver shot and killed in Cleveland has been identified.

Cleveland Police said Mourice Foster, 32, of Cleveland was fatally shot at midnight Aug. 28 and his passenger, Christina Foster, 31, was also injured by a gunshot.

The Lyft car was driving on Wayside Road in a Chevy Impala and Foster was in the back seat, police said. Officers said another car -- possibly silver in color -- was driving on Wayside Road when it pulled beside the Impala and fired shots into the car.

When police arrived they said Foster was unresponsive and taken to University Hospitals where he later died. Foster was shot in the shoulder area and went to the hospital for treatment.

Police arrested 22-year-old Deonta Houston in connection with the murder. No motive is being released.

