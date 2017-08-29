Kent State University ranks 11th safest school in US

Officers with the Kent State University Police Department stand by the fountain near the student center.

A national trade association has named Kent State University as one of the safest college campuses in the country.

The Council for Home Safety and Security named the Portage County campus 11th on its 2017 Top 100 list of Safest Colleges in America.

Among Ohio institutions, Kent State ranks the safest.

The ranking was determined by the most recent data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting and the National Center for Education Statistics. More than 2,000 four-year colleges and universities were assessed.

