Euclid police officer cleared in deadly shooting

This is where the shooting took place. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury returned a no bill against Euclid Police Officer Matthew Rhodes. He will not face charges in the deadly police-involved shooting.

He shot and killed 23-year-old Luke Stewart on March 13, 2017.

Police say they were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on East 222nd. They say Stewart tried to run them over.

The Ohio Attorney General's office has completed presenting evidence to the grand jury and issued a statement.

"Today, the grand jury declined to issue an indictment against the Euclid officer involved in the shooting. The criminal investigation into the shooting is now closed."

"The Euclid Police Department asks for peace as the difficult healing process begins for the family and loved ones of Luke Stewart, Officer Matthew Rhodes, and the City of Euclid. We extend our deepest sympathy to all those affected by this terrible event," according to the statement issued by Scott Meyer, Euclid Police Chief.

