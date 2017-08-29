Akron Canton Airport pioneering self-cleaning bins

New technology is expected to self-clean checkpoint bins at Akron Canton Airport. (Source: WOIO)

Akron Canton Airport is cleaning up and it's the first airport in the country to do so this way.

You know those checkpoint bins you put your shoes in, as well as your purses and laptops. Those bins are being outfitted with new nanotechnology that uses light to clean checkpoint bins.

Here's how it works. Western Reserve Hospital, through a technology company, is supplying the airport with new specially designed mats and skins which will contain nanocrystals that create a self-oxidation reaction that is supposed to be stronger than bleach.

The technology will continuously break down organic contaminants 24/7.

