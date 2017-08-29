Lorain councilman collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey

Lorain Councilman Angel Arroyo Jr. has set up drop sites for people to donate supplies to provide relief to Hurricane Harvey victims.

He will be traveling to the Houston area on Monday.He is asking for cases or pallets of water, non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby wipes, medical supplies and gas cards.

From Tuesday through Friday you can drop off supplies at the transportation center at Black River Landing located at 421 Black River Lane in Lorain and September 1-2 at Rockin on the River Concerts.

Arroyo has traveled in the past to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina and storm Sandy.

