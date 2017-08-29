No jail time for library worker who stole $118,000 worth of cd's and dvd's

The former Parma library worker who was convicted of stealing $118,000 worth of cd's and dvd's from the library, will not go to prison.

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Friedland sentenced Kelvin Shaw to probation. Judge Friedland also ordered Shaw to pay $1000 in restitution.

The thefts happened from 2002 until 2017 from the Snow Road Library in Parma.

Shaw has since been fired.

