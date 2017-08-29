Wickliffe police searching for missing teen

Police are searching for a missing Wickliffe teen, and they're asking for the community's help to find her.

On Sunday, Isabella Rowe, 17, left home and was supposed to arrive at USA Skates in Wickliffe for work.

Rowe never showed, and an investigation has revealed that she may have willingly run away.

Police don't believe foul play was involved, but they're concerned for Rowe's safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wickliffe Police at 440-943-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.