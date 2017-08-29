Wahlburgers opening another burger joint in Ohio

Wahlburgers had a red carpert event in Cleveland prior to opening in May. (Source: Facebook)

In May, a Wahlburgers opened in downtown Cleveland and now the famous owners of the burger chain is looking at a Cincinnati location.

An opening date hasn't been announced, but it's expected to be at the corner of East 6th Street and Main Street in downtown Cincinnati.

The restaurant chain is owned by actor Mark Wahlberg, chef Paul Wahlberg and actor Donnie Wahlberg.

The brothers founded the restaurant in 2011 and there are more than a dozen locations across the United States and Canada.

Cleveland's location has been open for about four months across the corner from the Prospect/Ontario JACK Cleveland Casino entrance.

"Wahlburgers is the latest in a long line of companies that are contributing to the success of downtown areas, like Detroit and Cleveland," Matt Cullen, chief executive officer, JACK Entertainment previously said. "Cleveland is home to many businesses in our Rock Ventures Family of Companies, including JACK Cleveland Casino and our 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. We are delighted to partner with the Wahlberg brothers once again on this exciting venture."

Wahlburgers's menu features gourmet burgers, a full-service bar, tater tots and more. Gluten free options are available. Take a look at the menu here.

The Cleveland location at 2105 Ontario St. is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

