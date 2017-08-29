15-month-old Warrensville Heights baby beaten to death by babysitter, family says

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner now says a 15-month-old old Warrensville Heights girl who died this past weekend was murdered.

Morgan Dillard was rushed to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center on Saturday where she died from blunt impacts to the head and abdomen with fractures to the skull.

Family members say the baby was beaten to death by the boyfriend of a cousin.

According to family, the cousin was babysitting Dillard, but was called in to work, so she left the baby with her boyfriend -- who allegedly murdered her.

No arrests have been made; police are investigating.

