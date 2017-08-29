Warrensville Heights Police investigating if 15-month-old was beaten to death

The family of this 15-month-old says she was beaten to death. (Source: WOIO)

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner now says a 15-month-old old Warrensville Heights girl who died this past weekend was murdered.

Police were called to the Walford Apartment complex Saturday morning for reports of an unresponsive baby.

Morgan Dillard was rushed to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center where she died from blunt impacts to the head and abdomen with fractures to the skull.

No arrests have been made; and police are investigating, along with the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office.

This poor baby was beaten to death. Now Warrensville Heights police are investigating little Morgan's murder. pic.twitter.com/yqIFv2UwVX — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) August 29, 2017

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.