Parma library worker sentenced after stealing $118K worth of CDs and DVDs

Kelvin Shaw was sentenced to probation and fined $1,000 after being found guilty of stealing $118,000 worth of CDs and DVDs from a Cuyahoga County library.

Shaw initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in March, but reversed his plea to guilty in July.

According to court records, Shaw stole the property over a 15-year period from the Parma branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.

He was finally caught in 2017, and fired for the theft.

