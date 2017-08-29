Cleveland police: Charges dropped against man arrested in Lyft shooting

Mourice Foster, Sr. was shot and killed while working as a Lyft driver. (Source: Facebook)

Cleveland police arrested Deonta Houston, 22, on Monday in connection with an Aug. 28 shooting that resulted in the death of a Lyft driver.

On Tuesday, police dropped their charges against Houston.

Mourice Foster, 32, of Cleveland was fatally shot and his passenger, Christina Foster, 31, was also injured by a gunshot.

The Lyft car was headed down Wayside Road in a Chevy Impala with Foster in the back seat, police said. Officers said another car -- possibly silver in color -- was driving on Wayside Road when it pulled beside the Impala and fired shots into the car.

When police arrived they said Foster was unresponsive and taken to University Hospitals where he later died. Foster was shot in the shoulder and went to the hospital for treatment.

